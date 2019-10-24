WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 9

Breaking News
by: Sebastian Posey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – While temperatures are dropping, the action on the field is heating up around the SEC. Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Will Auburn Party Like it’s 1999?

The Auburn Tigers head down to Baton Rouge to take on #2 LSU. It’s been 20 years since Auburn won at the home of the Bayou Bengals. Can their stout defense stop the explosive LSU offense?

No Tua for the Tide

Alabama will take on Arkansas in Tuscaloosa this week, but it will be Mac Jones lined up under center. How will the Crimson Tide look without Tagovailoa? And will he be ready to go when LSU comes to town in two weeks?

Seeking Perfection

Will Muschamp is 7-0 against Tennessee. His South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on the Volunteers. Will Muschamp make it 8-0? And who takes the field for UT at QB?

Plus, former Tennessee Titans WR, Marc Mariani, joins Kayla in studio.

Join Kayla, Nick, and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

