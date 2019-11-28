Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
SECSL

WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Rivalry Week

SEC Football

Southeastern Stream Live: New episodes streams LIVE every Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. EST

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Happy Thanksgiving! A time of year defined by the three F’s (family, food, and football). And there’s plenty of SEC action to fill your plate with! Kayla Anderson has more on Southeastern Stream Live!

Rivalry Week

From the Iron Bowl to the Egg Bowl, the final weekend of the regular season is stuffed with rivalry games across the Southeastern Conference.

It’s the first time since 2011 where the winner of the Iron Bowl won’t be representing the SEC West in Atlanta. But that won’t change anything on the field for one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. Alabama is trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Auburn would gladly enjoy a year of bragging rights over their in-state rival (it is a leap year after all). Can the Tide finish out the season on a high note? Will Bo Nix shine in his first Iron Bowl?

Vanderbilt’s season hasn’t gone according to plan, but they can finish the year with a fourth straight win over Tennessee. Will the Commodores seniors leave Neyland Stadium undefeated against the Volunteers? Or will Tennessee ride their late-season momentum into their first win against Vandy since 2015?

We’ll take you around the league for the latest on each of these teams, as well as, the rest of the conference.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

SEC Twitter

Sidebar