SEC considers adding Texas and Oklahoma from Big 12

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma have had discussions with the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the two schools have talked about switching conferences with SEC officials, but no formal invitations have been extended.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were intended to be confidential.

The person also tells the AP that Texas initiated the discussions. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the two schools all declined comment.

Such a move would give the SEC 16 football teams. It would be a devastating blow to the 10-member Big 12.