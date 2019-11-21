Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
SECSL

WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 13

SEC Football

Southeastern Stream Live: New episodes streams LIVE every Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. EST

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s another big week of SEC football and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Life after Tua

The Crimson Tide suffered a major loss in their 38-7 victory over Mississippi State when Tua Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending hip injury. With Alabama still in the playoff hunt, can Mac Jones help lead this team into the postseason? Or is Alabama more at risk for missing the playoffs for the first time in CFP history?

Kings of the East

The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a win over rival Auburn and clinching the SEC East this past week. This week they return home to play host to Texas A&M in Athens. Could the Aggies continue their hot streak with an upset over the Bulldogs? Or will Georgia solidify themselves in the race for the playoffs?

Plus, Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla, Derrick, and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live!

You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

SEC Twitter

Sidebar