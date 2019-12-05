1  of  2
LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Preview

SEC Football

by: Sebastian Posey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s all come down to this! The SEC Championship is upon us and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

SEC Championship

The LSU Tigers (12-0) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) in Atlanta to crown this year’s SEC Champion. WVLA’s Brian Holland and WRBL’s Rex Castillo join Kayla to discuss how both teams are preparing for the Top 4 matchup.

Biggest surprises of the season

Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR, and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio to look back on some of the biggest surprises throughout the year in the Southeastern Conference.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla, Derrick, and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

