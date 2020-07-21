COVID-19 daily updates

Bayou Classic postponed until Spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The game was scheduled to be played in November.

Bayou Classic organizers said they are developing a plan so the historic tradition continues when it is safe to do so.

Since 1990, the game has been held the Saturday after Thanksgiving at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, except for 2005 when the event was moved to Reliant Stadium in Houston following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

It is the best known annual game and rivalry in historically black college or university (HBCU) football and is nationally televised in the U.S. 

