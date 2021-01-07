Alabama’s Devonta Smith reflects on receiving 2020 Heisman Trophy

TUSCALOOSA, Al. – Alabama Wide Receiver Devonta Smith took to the podium for the College Football Playoff media session on Wednesday and, as expected, was asked about winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

When talking about the excitement and emotions surrounding the ceremony, Smith says, “Last night was a great feeling. It was just a blessing just to be in that situation, to be with Mac and Coach Saban here last night. But now that’s in the past and now it’s on to Ohio State.”

Smith says that he quickly turned the page to focus on winning another piece of highly-coveted hardware, the CFP National Championship Trophy.

“I went home and went straight to sleep,” says Smith

Tuesday night, Devonta Smith became the first Wide Reveiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy.