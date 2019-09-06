SeatGeek Top NFL Stadiums

BATON ROUGE – LSU is No. 7 in the 2019 Baseball America magazine recruiting ranking released on Thursday, marking the Tigers’ 12th Top 10 finish in the past 13 years.

The Tigers have finished No. 1 in a recruiting ranking in 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2018; No. 3 in 2009; No. 4 in 2012; No. 5 in 2017; No. 7 in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2019; and No. 10 in 2013.