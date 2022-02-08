NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints will announce Dennis Allen as their new head coach at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Catch the news conference right here, LIVE at 2:30 p.m.

The announcement comes two weeks after former head coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping down from the position.

Earlier this week, sources reported the Saints would be hiring current DC Dennis Allen, who was previously the head coach for the Oakland Raiders. Some believe the new job will not only be a smooth transition, but also a fresh start.

Watch WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. for complete updates.