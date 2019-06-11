Saints sign Cam Jordan to extension

Dec 24, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have reached an agreement with Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan on a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2023, ESPN insider Adam Schefter Tweeted Tuesday.

Jordan, who had two years left on his current deal, could have become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The deal, worth $52.5 million, $42 million of it guaranteed, is one of the richest for a defensive end, according to Schefter’s report.

For the past seven seasons, Jordan has averaged 10 sacks per year and he’s coming off of a season where he recorded 12 sacks.

He is also a steady performer for the team, having started every game for the Saints for those seven seasons – 112 games in all. His rookie year he started 15 out of 16 games.