Saints safety Vonn Bell reportedly agrees to terms with Cincinnati

New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell is heading back to the state of Ohio to play for the Cincinnati Bengals according to multiple reports.

Bell has reportedly agreed to terms with the Bengals on a three year deal for $18 million.

In 2019, Bell ranked second in the NFL in total fumbles recovered (5). He tallied 63 tackles and one interception in the regular season.

Bell played for the Ohio State Buckeyes for three seasons and following his junior year was drafted by the Saints in the second round (61st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In a social media post, Bell thanked the Saints organization for granting him the opportunity of playing in the NFL, as well as thanking the fans and wishing his teammates well (see post below).

Bell entered NFL free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

Hear what Bell had to say following the Saints loss to the Vikings on the unity of the locker room in New Orleans in the video provided.