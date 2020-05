NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, will be getting a new sponsor, and thus and a new title, coming next year.

According to a report by Forbes, the German automaker is parting ways with the Superdome to focus on the newly built Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons, after nine years in New Orleans. The company became the namesake sponsor of the dome in the middle of the 2011-2012 season.