Saints looking for first win in Denver since 1994

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – As the Saints prepare for a road game against the Broncos, the challenges extend beyond the talent on the field as the Black and Gold have not played in Denver since the 2012 season, and the altitude is something they have to take into consideration.

“For years, you try to figure out when you travel to altitude, and I think all the research and science suggests you go not as late as possible,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton. “If you’re going to go early to get acclimated, you need to go 10 days prior, obviously, that’s not happening, so I think that there’s a big focus on hydration during the week and then traveling in on Saturday rather than Friday.”

For more on the story, click the video provided.