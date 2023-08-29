METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have announced their 53-man roster that includes nine total rookies, all seven from this year’s draft class plus two undrafted rookie specialists in kicker Blake Grupe and punter Lou Hedley.
Blake Grupe, K
Lou Hedley, P
The Saints cut 8 players, including notable veterans in linebacker Jaylon Smith and cornerback Bradley Roby. Head coach Dennis Allen said there is a chance that Smith could be back in New Orleans, but that cutting Roby was extremely difficult.
Second-year training camp standout Alontae Taylor is expected to fill Roby’s role as the Saints’ slot corner.
Alontae Taylor, CB
Zach Wood, Long Snapper
