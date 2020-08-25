Saints lineman McCoy & Ruiz started building chemistry well before camp

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy and rookie Cesar Ruiz switched roles to start the week with McCoy moving to right guard and Ruiz getting his first reps at center.

McCoy said it’s been a smooth process in training camp and that they’ve already got great chemistry on the field.

“Yeah, it’s coming along well,” said McCoy. “Me at center, him at guard, me at guard, him at center. The communication is there. And it’s just been a big emphasis between the two of us being young players, making sure that we’re on the same page.”

