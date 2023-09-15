NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints say that rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) and safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) were limited at practice Friday.

The Saints opened week two of the regular season with five names on the injury report, including tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), and tight end Juwan Johnson (calf).

All three were full participants at practice Friday according to the injury report:

The New Orleans Saints opened the regular season with a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

They enter the day a three-point favorite on the road against the Carolina Panthers in week two.

The Saints and Panthers will face off Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.