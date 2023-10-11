METAIRIE, La. — Five players did not practice, and five others were limited according to the New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), fullback Adam Prentice (knee), and tackle Landon Young (hip) did not practice today.

Tackle James Hurst (foot), defensive end Cam Jordan (back), and wide receiver Chris Olave (toe) were limited at practice.

Tight end Jimmy Graham and tackle Ryan Ramczyk were also limited but for rest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Quarterback Derek Carr (right shoulder) was a full participant Wednesday along with Andrus Peat (concussion) and Matcys Maye who returned from suspension.

The Saints face the Houston Texans in week six.

The Saints are fresh off a 34-0 win over the New England Patriots and enter Sudnay’s matchup a 1.5-point favorite over the Texans.

Houston is 2-3 following a 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week.