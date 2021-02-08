Rob Sale leaves Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns offensive coordinator post for NFL job

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — A UL source has confirmed an NFL Network report saying Ragin’ Cajuns offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale is leaving the program to become offensive line coach of the New York Giants.

Sale – a former McNeese, Georgia, UL Monroe and Arizona State offensive line coach who played at LSU and at Neville High in Monroe, has been UL’s offensive coordinator and o-line coach the past three seasons.

He came to UL with coach Billy Napier, who was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator when Sale coached the o-line there in 2017.

Sale went to Arizona State from ULM, where he coached the o-line for one season in 2016.

He was at Georgia in 2015, McNeese prior to that and also was a strength and conditioning assistant and offensive analyst at Alabama from 2007-11.

Sale was UL’s offensive coordinator, but Napier has been the Cajuns’ primary play-caller the last three seasons.