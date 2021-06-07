RHS coach Stephanie Garrett retires after 36 years

Rayne High School is saying farewell to one of their longtime coaches.

The surprise retirement party for Rayne coach Stephanie Garrett really caught her off guard.

Volleyball, basketball, track — you name it! She probably coached it!

Numerous playoff appearances and a 1990 girls basketball state championship over 36 years, Garrett had a very accomplished career for the Wolves.

Coach Garrett affected thousands of young people and impacted them for the better.

“I just wanted to make sure that wins and losses, yes that matters, but it matters more that they become productive in life,” Garrett says. “You see kids that went through the program, and they still come up and thank you. They are doing so well on their own. So it just makes my heart happy I guess to see that they are thriving.”