REPORT: Saints trade 5th round pick, Kiko Alonso to 49ers for Kwon Alexander

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, left, jokes with middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during a combined NFL football training camp with the Denver Broncos at the Broncos’ headquarters in Englewood, Colo. All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are among those that stage training camp elsewhere. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Just one day before the NFL trade deadline, the New Orleans Saints reportedly trade a 5th round pick and Linebacker Kiko Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers for Linebacker Kwon Alexander.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter was first to break the news via Facebook Monday:

In five games this season, Alexander has 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

The former LSU Tiger was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Alexander was a Pro-Bowl selection in 2017 before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander signed a 4-year, $54 million deal with the 49ers last season.

According to SpotRac, “the #Saints now have $276.2M allocated to their 2021 salary cap, in a season where the league maximum may drop to $175M.”

Kiko Alonso has yet to play a game for the Saints this season after tearing his ACL in the team’s Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.