REPORT: Saints trade 5th round pick, Kiko Alonso to 49ers for Kwon Alexander

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Just one day before the NFL trade deadline, the New Orleans Saints reportedly trade a 5th round pick and Linebacker Kiko Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers for Linebacker Kwon Alexander.
ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter was first to break the news via Facebook Monday:
In five games this season, Alexander has 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.
The former LSU Tiger was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Alexander was a Pro-Bowl selection in 2017 before joining the San Francisco 49ers.
Alexander signed a 4-year, $54 million deal with the 49ers last season.
According to SpotRac, “the #Saints now have $276.2M allocated to their 2021 salary cap, in a season where the league maximum may drop to $175M.”
Kiko Alonso has yet to play a game for the Saints this season after tearing his ACL in the team’s Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.