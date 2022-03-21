NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to a report from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero and fellow insider Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints have re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal with a $21M guarantee.

The Saints were reportedly in the running for Deshaun Watson, before the former Texan QB signed with the Browns last week.

“So after missing out on Deshaun Watson, New Orleans turns to an old friend at QB,” tweeted Pelissero.

In his first year as a Saints starter following the retirement of Drew Brees, Winston threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in just seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Week 8 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome.

“Now, the deal is expected to be finalized soon – with Winston getting another chance to solidify himself for the long term,” tweeted Rapoport.

According to Pelissero, Winston’s deal is still being finalized, but is expected to be done soon as Winston is back in New Orleans.