Report: President Trump believes NFL season should start on time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, President Donald Trump had a conference call with many of the professional league commissioners on Saturday.

In that call, the President provided some hopeful news for football fans.

ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski say sources told them that President Trump believes the NFL season should start on time in September.

The 2020 regular season is currently scheduled to kick off on September 10th.

The President was also hopeful that fans could be back at games by August and September according to that same ESPN report.