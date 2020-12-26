REPORT: Kwon Alexander out for the rest of the season with torn achilles

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 25: Kwon Alexander #58 of the New Orleans Saints is carted off the field following an injury during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Following the New Orleans Saints impressive 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints suffer a big loss at the Linebacker position.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Saints Linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his achilles during the game and will miss the remainder of the season.

Saints’ LB Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles tonight and will miss the rest of the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

Alexander was carted to the locker room in the 3rd quarter with an apparent foot injury and never returned to the game.

The former LSU Tiger joined the Saints after a trade with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season.

He finishes his 2020 campaign with 38 tackles, 1 sack and 2 forced fumbles.