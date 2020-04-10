Report: Drew Brees signs TV deal with NBC Sports for post-retirement

Brees reportedly signed with NBC Sports as a potential replacement for Chris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football” after the 41-year-old quarterback retires

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has reportedly signed a deal with NBC Sports to become a commentator after he retires from the NFL, the New York Post reports.

According to the newspaper report, Brees signed with NBC Sports as a potential replacement for Chris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football” after the 41-year-old quarterback retires from the Saints.

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC sports spokesperson Greg Hughes told The New York Post.

The newspaper reports that Brees is expected to become a game analyst for Notre Dame football and a studio analyst for “Football Night in America.”

Brees recently signed a two-year deal with the Saints worth $25 million per season, but most of his recent contracts have had voidable last years, set up to be friendly to the team’s salary cap.

Earlier this month, head coach Sean Payton walked back comments he made to ESPN that this year was Brees’ final year.

“I’m a big dummy,” Payton said. “I honestly don’t know if it’s his last year. And man, that thing blew up on me. I think his plan is to take it year to year.”