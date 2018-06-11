RaginCajun Football Agrees To Home-And-Home Series With Rice For 2022 and 2025

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Football and Rice announced on Monday a home-and-home series starting in 2022 when the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Houston, Texas, followed by a visit by the Owls in 2025.



IT’S BEEN A WHILE: The game in Houston, on Sept. 10, 2022, will be the first meeting between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Owls since Sept. 23, 1989. The 1989 meeting ended in an 18-3 victory for Louisiana and it was played at Rice.



Rice’s visit to Cajun Field, on Sept. 6, 2025, will only be the second time the Owls have made the trip to Lafayette, with the first time coming on Sept. 24, 1988. That game was a big win for the Ragin’ Cajuns, as they took down the Owls by a score of 41-16.



OVERALL, LOUISIANA HOLDS THE EDGE: These two games will be the sixth and seventh all-time meetings between the two schools, and Louisiana holds a 3-2 advantage all-time against Rice with the first meeting coming on Oct. 1, 1921.



LOUISIANA VS. RICE HISTORY:

– Oct. 1, 1921: L, 0-54

– Sept. 11, 1982: W, 21-14

– Sept. 24, 1983: L, 21-22

– Sept. 24, 1988: W, 41-16

– Sept. 23, 1989: W, 18-3

Home games in bold



