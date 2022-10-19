LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — The UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday Oct. 22 at Cajun Field. This is a very special game day for UL Athletics as they are celebrating their annual Military Appreciation Night. Sam Demuzio, Louisiana’s Director of Marketing and Fan Experience joined us for Passe Partout and talked about this special game day experience.

Fans are encouraged to wear black for Military Appreciation Night. Additionally, fans will be able to write letters to active service members at Cajun Field on game day. The first 6,000 fans in the gate will also receive a Breast Cancer Awareness Rally Towel.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM on Saturday October 22nd at Cajun Field and parking opens at 8:00 AM.