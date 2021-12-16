Quarterback Myles Brennan is staying in Baton Rouge

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

BATON ROUGE, La. — With uncertainty surrounding the LSU quarterback position in the days following Max Johnson’s transfer news, the Tigers’ football program received some good news Thursday.

Myles Brennan took to Twitter to announce that he will be staying put in Baton Rouge, saying “There’s no place like home. Let’s ride Tiger Nation!”

There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation! 🦾 pic.twitter.com/uxNtwDP7iU — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) December 16, 2021

Before suffering a season-ending injury in the 2020 season, Brennan was one of the top quarterbacks in the country, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns in 3 games.

The summer before LSU’s 2021 season, Brennan broke his arm during a freak accident and he has not played since.

Months ago, Brennan entered the transfer portal but has removed his name to remain in Baton Rouge and compete for LSU’s starting quarterback position.

After the early signing period, it seems he will be competing with incoming freshman Walker Howard and current freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

Who will be under center for the LSU Tigers in their Texas Bowl matchup with Kansas State Tuesday, January 4th is still unknown.