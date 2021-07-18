Pro Football Hall of Fame will be Manning family celebration

THIBODAUX, La. – The Manning Passing Academy returned, after the pandemic forced the camp to cancel in 2020, but soon to be Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning drew attention Thursday, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony will soon arrive.

“I’m looking forward to it. I get to see a couple old teammates: Edgerrin James, going in the same weekend as him is a thrill, my old teammate Marvin Harrison, Marshall Faulk, old Carver High School graduates. Then, I love quarterbacks so to be able to hang out with (Dan) Marino, and (John) Elway and (Troy) Aikman. Something cool about saying that you’re teammates with Sammy Baugh and Johnny Unitas,” the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback said.

Peyton’s enshrinement will be a family affair. His father Archie Manning will present his son in the long-awaited ceremony, and the New Orleans Saints Hall-of-Famer was grateful Peyton chose him for the event.

“We’re excited to go to Canton. I’m truly honored Peyton would ask me to be his presenter. All our family’s going be there. Peyton’s going have a lot of friends, lot of teammates there so we’re excited,” Archie said.

“There’s no other player more deserving than my brother. Just with what he was able to do for the game of football: The way he played it, the success he had and how important football is to him. It always has been. I know he’ll honor the hall of fame and be a great addition, so excited to celebrate that achievement next month,” Eli Manning added.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony will be Sunday, August 8th.

Click the video for more on the story.