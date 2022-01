OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman is dead after being struck by a train just outside of Opelousas.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodaux, Union Pacific Railroad reported that one of their trains hit a female pedestrian walking near the track at 3:16 p.m. on Friday. Officers with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of Heather Wells Compton of Opelousas near Jennings Rd. and Hwy 190 outside of Opelousas.