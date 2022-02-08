What a night of high school basketball! District 5-4A featured some of the areas best games on Tuesday night.

Northside rode the play of Zion McCoy, who scored 27 points in the Vikings 62-61 overtime win over Carencro. The Bears also had a solid performance from Kyron Jackson, who poured in 27 points in the loss.

Just up the street, at Teurlings, the Rebels hosting STM in a district matchup. STM outlasted Teurlings 55-49. The Cougars got 11 points from Mason Guillory. The Rebels got 20 points from Bradford Cain in the loss.

In District 3-5A, NISH is undefeated and in the lead for the district championship. But, the two and three spots are occupied by Southside and Acadiana respectively.

Those two teams played Tuesday in an exciting matchup, in which Southside won 55-41 and improved to 22-8 on the season.

In district 6-2A, the Notre Dame Pios honored their two seniors: Nick Swacker and former KLFY Athlete of the Week, Zach Lamm. The Pios beat Lake Arthur, 50-42, to move into second place in the district standings.