Ponchatoula’s Jacoby Mathews commits to LSU

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula’s Jacoby Mathews announced via Twitter on Friday that he will be committing to play college football at LSU.

The 5-star safety is considered one of the top athletes in the Class of 2022.

He chose the LSU Tigers over schools like Clemson, Florida, and Texas.

He currently plays Quarterback for the Ponchatoula Green Wave but is expected to transition to the safety position on the collegiate level.

Here are some highlights of Mathews from this past high school football season:

