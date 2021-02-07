Playoff Lenny finally gets his championship

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Leonard Fournette #28 after a 27 yard touchdown run by Fournette in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the lead up to Super Bowl LV, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette noted that he did not win a championship at either St. Augustine high school or at LSU.

But, his championship drought, one that extended back to playground football ended Sunday night. Fournette was big for the Bucs, with 89 yards rushing and 46 receiving.

Fournette’s 27 yard third quarter touchdown run broke the game open, giving Tampa Bay a 28-9 lead.

Fournette scored a touchdown in each of the Bucs four playoff wins.

In late August, Fournette was on the waiver wire. He was cut by Jacksonville, despite the fact that he rushed for 1.152 yards in 2019.

Days later, he signed with the Bucs, and the rest as they say is history.

When Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones was hurt, the door opened for Fournette to be the Bucs’ primary running back.

And, he seized the chance. And, months later, the Lombardi Trophy.