SEATTLE (WGNO) — With the first pick of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU pitcher Paul Skenes.

The 6-foot-6, 247-pound right-hander went 12-2 and helped guide the Tigers to its seventh national title win in Omaha, Neb., last month.

This season, the Air Force-transfer was awarded the Dick Howser Trophy, National Player of the Year, National Pitcher of the Year and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player, among nearly a dozen other accolades.

Fellow Tiger Dylan Crews, winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award was also expected to go either one or two in this year’s draft.

If selected by the Washington Nationals at No. 2, it will be the first time in MLB history two players from the same team were selected first and second overall.

The draft runs July 9-11.