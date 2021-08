KLFY reporter Britt Lofaso, who was doing a LIVE report on an increase in violence in the city of St. Martinville, looked alarmed but remained calm and maintained her composure after hearing shots fired just blocks away from her live location.

ST. MARINVILLE, La. (KLFY) There have been three shootings in St. Martinville in the month of August.two people died in two separate shootings. one person was injured in the third.