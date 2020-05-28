Philip Barbaree to return for fifth season of LSU golf

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 14: Philip Barbaree of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The LSU men’s golf team received a big boost for the 2020-21 season when Philip Barbaree announced he would be returning for a fifth season two weeks ago. The four-year starter and Shreveport native still has some things left he’d like to accomplish while wearing the Purple and Gold.

“This group of guys has a chance to do something special,” Barbaree said. “We have a lot of experience on the roster as well as new talent coming in. We’re looking forward to seeing how great we can become together.

“I’m looking forward to getting back with the team – the workouts, the practices, the social activities, and just the team atmosphere in general. I’m excited about returning to Baton Rouge and having the chance to put on the Purple and Gold for another season – it means the most to me.”

The LSU men’s golf season was cut short due to COVID-19 in March just as the regular season was winding down. Barbaree has a career stroke average of 72.24, which ranks as the fourth best in school history. Barbaree, a 2x PING Southeast All-Region honoree, has been a consistent scorer for the LSU team as 100 of his 116 rounds have counted towards team scores.

“We are very excited about welcoming Philip back for a fifth year,” LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said. “He, like so many others, missed out on much of his senior season. I know he has goals both individually and as a team that he wants to chase, and I’m excited to continue working with him to achieve those goals.”

Barbaree’s 2019-20 season saw him finish with a stroke average of 71.81 in seven tournaments played. He began the season with three-straight top-five showings at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate (T3rd), Inverness Intercollegiate (T4th), and the David Toms Intercollegiate (T5th). All in all, he finished in the top 25 in five of the seven tournaments he played.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)