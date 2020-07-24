PGA Junior Golf offers active options for kids

PGA Junior League Golf offering active option for kids during this pandemic. It’s always tough finding active things for kids to do in general, now it seems impossible. At Le Triomphe Country Club in Broussard, LA, it seems they’ve found a solution to that problem.

This is the PGA Junior League, and after other clubs decided not to pursue a season this year, due to the Covid-19 Virus, a need arose for kids who wanted to stay active.

Le Triomphe First Assistant Golf Pro Loren Forney wanted to explore the option of getting golf to the kids in any way possible. One option, that worked out… continuing the program worked out because of her passion, and the ability of the members to get the word out to those interesting in golfing.

She says the biggest plus about this is providing the kids with one thing.

“I think it’s fun. Having fun, and yes it’s good for the body and everything else. It’s also comradery, you don’t get that right now, it’s social distancing, stay away from everybody. It’s hard to get that. PGA Junior brings in the team environment. Hey, do air fives, and I tell everybody after you are done playing your nine holes, turn your putters into light sabers and hit light sabers together. We’ve maintained it being really fun, and so, it’s fun and comradery!””