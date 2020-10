LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Athletics)- The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics and Coastal Carolina, in collaboration with the Sun Belt Conference, have agreed to move the football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cajun Field to Wednesday, Oct. 14, due to the potential impact oHurricane Delta. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Taking into consideration the possibility of damaged or unsafe facility conditions following thehurricane, No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns Football and the Chanticleers have agreed to potentiallymove the site of the rescheduled game to Conway, S.C.