Pelicans basketball will resume on July 30th. They will play the Utah Jazz in the first game of the re-vamped NBA schedule.

On Wednesday, the players and coaches boarded a plane out of New Orleans bound for Orlando as they get ready to enter the NBA bubble with the hopes of forging their way into the playoffs.

New Orleans sits at 10th in the standings right now, just out of the playoff picture.