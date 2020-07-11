Pelicans begin practice in NBA bubble

The New Orleans Pelicans held their first practice in the bubble Friday afternoon.

The Pelicans will re-start the season on July 30th against the Utah Jazz.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson likes being together with his teammates and believes there is more to his game than what he got to show before the pandemic took effect.

“Feels good to be out here with my teammates,” Williamson says. “We’re in a safe environment. It’s good to be in one environment, the whole team, coaches. It was just good energy today.”

“I feel like this is what you miss, being out and away in quarantine,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday says. “For me, I love my family and I love seeing them, but to come back in the locker room and to come back and see the guys and hang out and do all that is something that you miss about the game.”