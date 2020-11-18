Jrue Holiday reportedly traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 16: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans look on during the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center on January 16, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After weeks of trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Point Guard Jrue Holiday, the team reportedly trades him to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Pelicans are sending Holiday to the Bucks in return for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and 3 future first-round draft picks with the option to swap two of those picks in future drafts.

Besides the three future first-round picks going to New Orleans, there are also pick swaps included in the deal, per sources. All in all, this is shaping up to be a draft compensation package similar to New Orleans' deal for Anthony Davis with Lakers. https://t.co/HbnLxzUI96 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Holiday was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013.