Jrue Holiday reportedly traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After weeks of trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Point Guard Jrue Holiday, the team reportedly trades him to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Pelicans are sending Holiday to the Bucks in return for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and 3 future first-round draft picks with the option to swap two of those picks in future drafts.
Holiday was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013.