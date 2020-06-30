3 New Orleans Pelicans players test positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)-Three New Orleans Pelicans players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin.

Griffin did not release the names of the players, but did say they are in quarantine.

Players were tested last week, with the three positive cases happening on the first day. According to Griffin, there have been none since.

Players will not be able to return to the team until they have had two days of negative tests.

The NBA season is set to return on Thurdsay, July 30, where the Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz.