Pelicans trade fourth overall selection to Atlanta Hawks

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 05:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:02 PM CDT

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in return for the No. 8, No. 17, and No. 35 picks.
 
The haul comes from a trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks. 
 
The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick, and a future second-round pick to the Hawks. 
 
The draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. 

 

 

 

