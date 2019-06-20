Pelicans trade fourth overall selection to Atlanta Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have traded the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in return for the No. 8, No. 17, and No. 35 picks.
The haul comes from a trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick, and a future second-round pick to the Hawks.
The draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
