Pelicans trade fourth overall selection to Atlanta Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in return for the No. 8, No. 17, and No. 35 picks.

The haul comes from a trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick, and a future second-round pick to the Hawks.

The draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

