NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Kelan Martin and Javonte Smart will be the newest players to wear New Orleans jerseys this season after signing with the Pelicans on Monday, Oct. 10.

Martin joins the Pelicans four games shy of his 100th NBA game since joining the league in 2019. The 6’5, 230-pound forward has spent seasons with Minnesota, Indiana, and Boston where last season, he averaged 5.7 points, 0.7 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Smart also joins the Pelicans having played for other NBA teams, namely the Milwaukee Bucs, then the Miami Heat last season. The Baton Rouge native and former LSU Tiger returns to his home state having averaged 3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and .9 assists per game.

The Pelicans say a secondary move has been made in waiving current players John Butler and John Petty, Jr.

Butler joined the Pelicans earlier this summer for the 2022 NBA 2K Summer League, averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1 block for the four games he played in. In last week’s preseason matchup against the Bulls, the 7’2 power forward tallied one rebound, one assist, and three blocks.

Petty Jr. made a stint with the Pelicans for two preseason games last week after playing an entire season for the Pels’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. It was there he averaged 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, playing 26.2 minutes per game.

Details on either set of deals were not disclosed by the Pelicans. The New Orleans roster now stands at 20 players.