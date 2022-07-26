NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday that rookie forward E.J. Liddell “underwent successful surgery to reconstruct the torn ACL in his right knee.”

Liddell suffered the injury earlier this month in the Pelicans summer league game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team announced that the “surgery was performed yesterday by Dr. Scott Montgomery at Ochsner Sports Medicine.”

The 2022 second-round pick remains out “indefinitely” as he recovers from surgery.

{Information courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}