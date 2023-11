NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans provided a medical update on veteran guard CJ McCollum today.

The team announced that McCollum “has been diagnosed with a small pneumothorax in his right lung after medical imaging was taken this morning.

Additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing. More information will be provided following examination.”

McCollum has been one of the Pelicans’ most reliable pieces in the first six games of the 2023-24 season, logging 33 minutes in Saturday night’s 123-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

How much time McCollum could miss is unknown.

The Pelicans begin a three-game road trip Monday night in Denver.