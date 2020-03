BATON ROUGE, LA – As sports continue to be on hold, athletes are trying to find perspective in a disappointing time.

For many junior and senior baseball players they hoped this 2020 spring season could help improve their draft stock.

Now it’s waiting to see what the NCAA will rule for eligibility relief.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with former LSU ace Ben McDonald to talk about what’s next for LSU baseball.

