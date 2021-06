MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 25: Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans have fired head coach Stan Van Gundy after one season, sources confirmed to WGNO Sports.

Van Gundy’s dismissal was first reported by ESPN.

The Pelicans won 31 games this season, one more than a year ago.

That, despite Zion Williamson playing in 61 games, 37 more than a year ago.

Van Gundy just completed the first year of a four year contract.

Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin will address media Wednesday afternoon.