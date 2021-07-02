Olympian Morgann Leleux showered with hometown support at New Iberia parade

(NEW IBERIA, La) – After the showers cleared Friday night in New Iberia, hometown Olympian Morgann Leleux was showered with support as people lined the street to celebrate her with a parade.

The route started at City Hall and wrapped up at Bullany Plaza, where Leleux signed autographs and took pictures with her supporters.

“The love and support I’m seeing from my hometown is just mindblowing,” Leleux says. “I’m seeing all the signs. I’m actually determined to go take pictures with all the signs. The parade makes me feel like I’m at a Mardi Gras parade. I’ve never been a part of a parade. I just feel like I’m going to do amazing in Tokyo because of all the love and support I have behind me.”

Leleux’s message to the crowd was if you can dream it you can do it, inspiring every generation who’s watched and supported her career.

“It’s pretty cool because now I know anyone can do it,” New Iberia residet and parade-attendee Meredith Cesgia says. “Even if you’re from a small town, you can make it happen.”

“I’ve been living in New Iberia for 40 years, and I don’t think we’ve ever had an Olympian,” New Iberia resident and parade-attendee Brad Judice says. “We are super proud of her.”

“I’m really proud of her,” Dalissa Vidueno, who is coached by Leleux, says. “She told us that she was going to go and I was really really proud.”

Leleux leaves for Tokyo on July 27th, and she starts competition on August 2nd.