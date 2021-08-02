New Iberia’s Morgann Leleux Romero qualifies for Aug. 5 Olympic finals in pole vault

USA’s Morgann Leleux Romero competes in the women’s pole vault qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (KLFY) — New Iberia’s Morgann Leleux Romero advanced to the Olympic finals this morning after tying for sixth place in her qualifying round and tying for 13th overall.

To advance, Romero either needed to clear a height of 4.7 meters or to place within the top 12 competitors. On her third attempt, she cleared 4.55 meters (14’11”), which was the same height the other qualifiers also cleared. No competitors reached the 4.7-meter mark.

Romero will join fellow Team USA competitor Katie Nageotte in the finals. Team USA’s Sandy Morris fell out of competition, only clearing a height of 4.4 meters.

Romero tied for 13th overall with China’s Xu Huiqin.

The finals will begin Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5:20 a.m. CDT.