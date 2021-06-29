New Iberia to hold parade July 2 for Olympian pole vaulter Morgann Leleux Romero

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 26: Morgann LeLeux reacts as she competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt announced that the city will host a parade for Tokyo Olympics pole vaulter Morgann Leleux Romero on Friday, July 2.

The parade is set to begin in front of City Hall at 457 E. Main St. and make its way downtown to Bouligny Plaza. The mayor asked residents to line Main Street to show support for the Olympian.

The New Iberia native, former All-American at the University of Georgia and 2016 All-American at Louisiana cleared 15 feet, 5 inches on her final attempt in the women’s pole vault to finish second overall at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Saturday at historic Hayward Field.

She is one of four Acadiana athletes to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.